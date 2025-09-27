Tripura CM Halts Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Amid Durga Puja Festivities

In a display of public responsibility, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stopped his convoy to assist after a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a motorbike, as he was heading to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal. The accident left the motorcyclist with minor injuries but in stable condition, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The state's Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, assured that comprehensive security measures are in place for the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. Approximately 8,000 additional police and Tripura State Rifles personnel are deployed, with police also in plain clothes and a robust system of mobile patrolling, fixed pickets, and CCTV surveillance, reinforcing their presence.

Dhankar further noted that joint patrolling efforts with the Border Security Force are active along sensitive border regions. With nearly 3,000 community pujas across Tripura, the extensive security preparation aims to ensure celebration within a safe and peaceful environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)