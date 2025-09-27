Left Menu

Tripura CM Halts Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Amid Durga Puja Festivities

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha interrupted his journey to help after witnessing an accident between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle, with the rider sustaining minor injuries. Meanwhile, heavy security measures are enforced for the Durga Puja with thousands of police and TSR personnel patrolling the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:38 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at accident site (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of public responsibility, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stopped his convoy to assist after a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a motorbike, as he was heading to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal. The accident left the motorcyclist with minor injuries but in stable condition, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The state's Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, assured that comprehensive security measures are in place for the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. Approximately 8,000 additional police and Tripura State Rifles personnel are deployed, with police also in plain clothes and a robust system of mobile patrolling, fixed pickets, and CCTV surveillance, reinforcing their presence.

Dhankar further noted that joint patrolling efforts with the Border Security Force are active along sensitive border regions. With nearly 3,000 community pujas across Tripura, the extensive security preparation aims to ensure celebration within a safe and peaceful environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

