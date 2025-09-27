Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Claims 31 Lives

A tragic stampede at a public rally for TVK chief and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of 31 individuals while injuring 58 others, according to officials.

Chaos erupted as the massive crowd turned unruly, leading to panic and the unfortunate incident. Many attendees fainted and were transported to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention. Sources indicate that excessive overcrowding was a significant factor in the disaster.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji visited Karur on behalf of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who plans to visit the site and meet the victims' families on Sunday. Senthil Balaji stated that hospitals, including private ones, have been instructed to waive fees and provide necessary medical aid to the injured. Tamil Nadu ADGP Davidson Devarsirvatham is en route to inspect the area. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his condolences to the affected families and wished the injured a prompt recovery.

