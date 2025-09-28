NTPC Ventures into Global Uranium Mining
State-owned NTPC signs formal agreement with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd to explore overseas uranium mines, aiming to secure fuel for future nuclear projects. Currently, NTPC is involved in a joint venture with NPCIL in Rajasthan. Uranium, essential for nuclear energy, is being sourced globally.
NTPC, a state-owned energy company, is appointing a consultant to pinpoint uranium mines abroad, following an agreement with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), an official confirmed. This effort aligns with NTPC's strategy to ensure a steady supply of uranium for its upcoming nuclear initiatives.
Currently engaged in a joint venture with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), NTPC is developing a nuclear project worth approximately Rs 42,000 crore in Rajasthan. In this partnership, NTPC holds a 49% stake, while NPCIL retains the majority at 51%.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4x700 MW Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, powered by JV Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd. NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh has expressed intentions to launch independent nuclear projects in collaboration with diverse nuclear technology providers and state governments.
