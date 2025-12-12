MP Brittas Raises Alarm Over Controversial Clause in Overseas Mobility Bill

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has voiced concerns regarding Clause 12 in the draft Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, which he fears may result in differential treatment and constitutional issues. His communication to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights potential risks of arbitrariness in the clause.

The Bill aims to overhaul India's migration governance by repealing the Emigration Act, 1983. It offers the government authority to stipulate procedures for certain categories of Indian citizens emigrating abroad, citing national security and public welfare.

Brittas warns that using broad national-security grounds for migration restrictions may expand executive powers unnecessarily. He urges the removal of Clause 12 while supporting the Bill's overall intent to create a safe and legal framework for overseas employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)