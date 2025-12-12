Left Menu

MP Brittas Raises Alarm Over Controversial Clause in Overseas Mobility Bill

CPI(M) MP John Brittas expressed concerns over Clause 12 of the draft Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, suggesting it could lead to differential treatment and arbitrary executive power. While the Bill aims to modernize migration governance, the clause is perceived as posing constitutional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:23 IST
MP Brittas Raises Alarm Over Controversial Clause in Overseas Mobility Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has voiced concerns regarding Clause 12 in the draft Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, which he fears may result in differential treatment and constitutional issues. His communication to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights potential risks of arbitrariness in the clause.

The Bill aims to overhaul India's migration governance by repealing the Emigration Act, 1983. It offers the government authority to stipulate procedures for certain categories of Indian citizens emigrating abroad, citing national security and public welfare.

Brittas warns that using broad national-security grounds for migration restrictions may expand executive powers unnecessarily. He urges the removal of Clause 12 while supporting the Bill's overall intent to create a safe and legal framework for overseas employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025