Prayerful Anticipation: India-Pakistan Asia Cup Showdown 2025

Cricket fans performed religious rituals for Team India's victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The historic match takes place in Dubai, marking the first-ever India vs Pakistan final in the tournament's history. Abhishek Sharma aims to surpass records as India gears up for the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:20 IST
Cricket fans perform hawan, pooja in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a fervent show of support, cricket enthusiasts across Varanasi are turning to prayers, conducting hawan and pooja ceremonies in hopes of securing Team India's triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

This match, taking place in Dubai, is a historic moment as it marks the first final between India and Pakistan in the tournament's 41-year history. Cricket fans in Dubai will witness a riveting contest at the Dubai International Stadium, with the match scheduled to commence at 8:00 p.m. IST.

Amidst this high-stakes clash, India's opening batsman Abhishek Sharma stands on the brink of glory. With 309 runs at a formidable average and strike rate, Sharma is eyeing Virat Kohli's T20I record. The India-Pakistan rivalry is further charged after past geopolitical tensions, with the stadium filled to capacity for this landmark event.

