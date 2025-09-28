Empowering Grassroots: The People's Plan Campaign Launches for 2025-26

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to launch the People's Plan Campaign (PPC) 2025-26, titled "Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas" Abhiyaan. This extensive campaign will begin on October 2, 2025, and will engage all States and Union Territories in developing Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Since its initiation in 2018, the campaign has successfully facilitated Panchayats in structuring evidence-based, convergent, and inclusive development plans. These plans mirror local necessities while aligning with national objectives, as stated in an official release. According to the eGramSwaraj Portal, over 18.13 lakh Panchayat Development Plans have been uploaded since 2019, showcasing robust participatory planning across the nation.

The current Campaign emphasizes enhanced transparency, participatory governance, and local accountability. It will utilize digital tools like the eGramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat App, and Panchayat NIRNAY to review, assess, and prioritize ongoing projects, focusing especially on tribal empowerment through the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyaan. This strategic approach aims to elevate grassroots institutions, foster community participation, and achieve better service delivery in rural domains.

