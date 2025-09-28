Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots: The People's Plan Campaign Launches for 2025-26

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj announces the People's Plan Campaign 2025-26. Launching on October 2, 2025, it aims to create Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) aligning with local and national priorities. The initiative promotes participatory local governance and empowers Panchayats to enhance transparency and service delivery in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:22 IST
Empowering Grassroots: The People's Plan Campaign Launches for 2025-26
Centre to launch "Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas" Abhiyaan nationwide on 2nd October 2025 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to launch the People's Plan Campaign (PPC) 2025-26, titled "Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas" Abhiyaan. This extensive campaign will begin on October 2, 2025, and will engage all States and Union Territories in developing Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Since its initiation in 2018, the campaign has successfully facilitated Panchayats in structuring evidence-based, convergent, and inclusive development plans. These plans mirror local necessities while aligning with national objectives, as stated in an official release. According to the eGramSwaraj Portal, over 18.13 lakh Panchayat Development Plans have been uploaded since 2019, showcasing robust participatory planning across the nation.

The current Campaign emphasizes enhanced transparency, participatory governance, and local accountability. It will utilize digital tools like the eGramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat App, and Panchayat NIRNAY to review, assess, and prioritize ongoing projects, focusing especially on tribal empowerment through the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyaan. This strategic approach aims to elevate grassroots institutions, foster community participation, and achieve better service delivery in rural domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
2
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India
3
Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic World

Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic Worl...

 United States
4
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025