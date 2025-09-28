Hema Malini Praises PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat': A Beautiful Connection to Indian Roots

BJP MP Hema Malini commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his unique approach to connecting with the Indian populace through his radio program, Mann ki Baat. Malini, an actor-turned-politician, noted that the show successfully highlights the talents of citizens across various sectors.

In her conversation with ANI, Malini emphasized, "Our Prime Minister connects with all the people of the country in a very beautiful manner. By connecting with people from every section, he brings out their talents." She also underlined Modi's advocacy for Swadeshi products as a vital national initiative.

Earlier, during the Mann ki Baat episode, Modi encouraged citizens to support Swadeshi products, particularly urging the purchase of Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. He noted the resurgence of Khadi's popularity in recent years and paid homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, labeling him an enduring inspiration for youth.