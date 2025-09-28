Jammu and Kashmir Tourism: Reviving Positivity and Heritage

Raja Yaqoob, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, praised the organization of a bicycle rally and a painting competition in Pahalgam on World Tourism Day. In a statement to ANI, Yaqoob stressed the department's intent to foster positivity in the area after the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

He highlighted the department's initiatives, saying, "On World Tourism Day, diverse programs were conducted across Kashmir, including a bicycle rally and children's painting competition in Pahalgam, complemented by a musical festival. A similar festival was held in Gulmarg, aiming to rejuvenate discussions in the region and attract tourists in large numbers," Yaqoob explained.

On the same day, Katra witnessed a Heritage Walk to promote the traditional path to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Overseen by SDM Katra and Piyush Dhotra, the event emphasized the route's spiritual and cultural significance, aiming to enhance sustainable tourism. Local traders and residents lauded the initiative, hoping it would invigorate the town's economy.

Globally recognized on September 27, World Tourism Day underscored India's focus on "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation" this year. The Ministry of Tourism emphasized partnerships across sectors to foster cultural exchange and promote sustainable tourism, strengthening economic growth and sustainability.