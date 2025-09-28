Empowering Tradition: Mithila Art Turns Livelihood for Rural Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 126th 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, spotlighted a remarkable success story from Bihar's Madhubani district. He shared how a local girl has turned Mithila painting into a sustainable livelihood for many women, stating these narratives show our traditions as rich sources of income.

Modi discussed Sweety Kumari from the district, who founded Sankalp Creations, enabling over 500 rural women to pursue self-reliance through art. Her journey epitomizes how entrenched cultural practices can be leveraged economically, serving as a model for regional development and empowerment.

Further, PM Modi paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary, recalling his courageous nature and highlighting a poignant letter he wrote to the British authorities. Singh's relentless spirit and pivotal role in India's freedom struggle remain a significant source of inspiration for today's youth.

