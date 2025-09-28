Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Vows Firm Action Against Bareilly Miscreants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned recent violence in Bareilly, pledging stringent police action against the culprits. He addressed a crowd in Balrampur, criticizing agitators for their chaotic tactics and vowing to prevent anarchy. His comments follow protests leading to clashes with police and subsequent arrests.

28-09-2025
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning to those involved in recent violent events in Bareilly, promising robust law enforcement response. During a public address in Balrampur, he referenced a recent lathi-charge in Bareilly to signal his administration's commitment to tackling the perpetrators.

Adityanath criticized individuals he claims are responsible for the state's previous identity and investment woes, stating they employ new strategies to sow unrest. He vowed these elements would face the same treatment as those in Bareilly while reassuring the public of the government's preparedness.

The Chief Minister also denounced the use of 'I Love Muhammad' posters, arguing that they sow discord among youth. He condemned actions he described as anarchic, reiterating his administration's unwillingness to tolerate lawlessness. His comments came after protests near Ala Hazrat Dargah and a cleric's residence in Bareilly led to police clashes and arrests.

