Epic Showdown: India and Pakistan Set for Historic Asia Cup 2025 Final

India and Pakistan prepare for a historic face-off in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Celebrating the occasion, Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of goddess Durga blessing India. Enthusiasm runs high among fans as both teams, having faced challenges, gear up for this much-anticipated clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:39 IST
Epic Showdown: India and Pakistan Set for Historic Asia Cup 2025 Final
Sand art depicting goddess Durga blessing Team India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As anticipation builds for the Asia Cup 2025 final, India and Pakistan are set to meet in a historic showdown. Sand artist and Padma Shri recipient Sudarsan Pattnaik has crafted an elaborate sand sculpture featuring goddess Durga, reflecting the nation's hopes for Team India's victory.

Supporters across India are rallying behind the team with fervent prayers and support. In Siliguri and Mumbai, crowds of young cricket enthusiasts are particularly vocal in their backing of Suryakumar Yadav and his squad.

India has shown dominance against Pakistan in previous encounters, with a strong track record suggesting favorable odds. Meanwhile, Pakistan's journey to the final involved a dramatic comeback after nearly being ousted by Bangladesh, as they managed to secure an 11-run victory in a tense Super Fours match-up. Despite injury worries with key players, India approaches the final with renewed strength and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

