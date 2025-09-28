Tragedy in Tikamgarh: Family Discord Leads to Mother and Son's Death

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Tikamgarh district, where a 26-year-old woman reportedly killed her son and then took her own life, as confirmed by the local police.

The event transpired within the Baldeogarh police station jurisdiction, with police officer Preeti Bhargav revealing that ongoing marital strife may have driven Santoshi Lodhi to this devastating decision.

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned as they probe the case from all possible angles, seeking to unravel the factors leading to this tragedy.

