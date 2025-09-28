Left Menu

Tragedy in Tikamgarh: Family Discord Leads to Mother and Son's Death

In Tikamgarh district, a young mother allegedly ended her life and her son's due to familial conflicts. Initial investigations pinpoint ongoing disputes with her husband as a potential cause. Authorities are exploring multiple angles to fully understand the tragic incident.

Updated: 28-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:34 IST
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Tikamgarh district, where a 26-year-old woman reportedly killed her son and then took her own life, as confirmed by the local police.

The event transpired within the Baldeogarh police station jurisdiction, with police officer Preeti Bhargav revealing that ongoing marital strife may have driven Santoshi Lodhi to this devastating decision.

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned as they probe the case from all possible angles, seeking to unravel the factors leading to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

