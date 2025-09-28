Sewa Parv 2025: A National Celebration of Service and Cultural Unity

The Ministry of Culture in India is spearheading the nationwide Sewa Parv 2025, a festival celebrating service, creativity, and cultural pride from September 17 to October 2. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Highlighting this cultural celebration, art workshops were organized in Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Panaji, Bhubaneswar, Prayagraj, and a significant event in New Delhi on September 28. Attendees included students, artists, academics, and community leaders, all participating under the unifying theme 'Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang'.

Notable figures attended the events, with Bharatiya art luminaries and officials from the Ministry of Culture leading discussions. Diverse workshops illustrated India's unity in diversity, with New Delhi's NGMA event featuring more than 15,000 participants. Additionally, workshops in other cities promoted cultural and sustainable artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)