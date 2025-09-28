Left Menu

Sewa Parv 2025: A National Celebration of Service and Cultural Unity

The Sewa Parv 2025 festival in India, running from September 17 to October 2, celebrates service, creativity, and cultural unity. Highlight events included nationwide art workshops and cleanliness drives, uniting communities in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, promoted by the Ministry of Culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:43 IST
Sewa Parv 2025: A National Celebration of Service and Cultural Unity
The largest art workshops of Sewa Parv 2025 was organized, with participation of more than 15 thousand students (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Culture in India is spearheading the nationwide Sewa Parv 2025, a festival celebrating service, creativity, and cultural pride from September 17 to October 2. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Highlighting this cultural celebration, art workshops were organized in Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Panaji, Bhubaneswar, Prayagraj, and a significant event in New Delhi on September 28. Attendees included students, artists, academics, and community leaders, all participating under the unifying theme 'Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang'.

Notable figures attended the events, with Bharatiya art luminaries and officials from the Ministry of Culture leading discussions. Diverse workshops illustrated India's unity in diversity, with New Delhi's NGMA event featuring more than 15,000 participants. Additionally, workshops in other cities promoted cultural and sustainable artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

 Turkey
2
Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

 India
3
Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

 India
4
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025