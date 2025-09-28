Left Menu

Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja with Unique Yogini-Themed Pandal

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose joins Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata. This year's theme draws from the Kumbh festival, presenting a unique depiction of Goddess Durga as a meditating yogini. The event underscores India's cultural heritage, recently recognized by UNESCO. Prime Minister Modi highlights the global significance of such traditions.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at Southern Avenue Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose embraced the spirit of Durga Puja alongside devotees on Southern Avenue, South Kolkata. As he offered prayers, he expressed hope for divine blessings upon all Bengal residents on this auspicious occasion.

The Agarpara Tarapukur Adi Sarvajanin Durgotsav Committee announced that this year's theme, inspired by the 2025 Kumbh, integrates India's rich cultural legacy. The highlight is an impressive depiction of Goddess Durga as a meditating yogini, crafted entirely from silicon. This depiction aims to emphasize the religious significance of Kumbh, portraying the goddess in a serene state.

In 2021, Durga Puja was honored on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on the inclusion, emphasizing that such acknowledgment fosters global awareness and participation in India's festivals. Durga Puja, an emblem of the goddess's triumph over Mahishasur, offers a cultural bridge, inviting global engagement.

