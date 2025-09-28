Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

Leading Turkish businessman Turgay Ciner finds himself at the center of a legal whirlwind as prosecutors ordered his detention, along with the seizure of several companies under his Ciner Group. The move comes amid an extensive investigation into Can Holding, which recently acquired TV channels from Ciner's conglomerate.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office pointed to suspicious activities regarding these media acquisitions, suspecting involvement in money laundering. As part of this probe, prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Ciner and appointed state trustees to manage companies like Park Holding and others affiliated with his group.

Further intensifying the investigation, detention warrants have been issued for 10 executives tied to Ciner's business entities. Efforts by Reuters to reach Ciner through his companies for comments have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)