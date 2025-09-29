Justice Jagadeesan Vows Enhanced Safety Measures after Karur Stampede Tragedy
Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, leading an inquiry into the Karur stampede, confirmed improved health of the injured during her hospital visit. The incident, triggered by overcrowding at a rally, resulted in 40 deaths. Authorities promise preventative measures and financial aid for victims, with high-profile figures also offering support.
- Country:
- India
Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, tasked by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the tragic Karur stampede, conducted a visit to the Government Medical College and Hospital where victims are recovering. Justice Jagadeesan assured reporters that the injured are receiving excellent care and are in stable condition.
Appointed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Justice Jagadeesan leads the one-member enquiry commission aimed at preventing future outbreaks of chaos during public events. She emphasized that the commission will address any lapses and ensure safety measures are put in place.
The stampede occurred during a rally led by TVK chief Vijay, resulting in panic and devastation, with 40 confirmed fatalities. Karur Collector M Thangavel reported that rescue and medical teams quickly responded, providing necessary care. Immediate compensation and assistance have been announced by both the government and high-profile figures such as Vijay, who promised additional financial aid to affected families.
