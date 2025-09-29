Tensions Escalate in Leh Following Deadly Protests

In Leh, security forces maintained tight control as the final rites for two individuals, who lost their lives during the recent turmoil, were conducted on Sunday. The remaining two fatalities will be laid to rest on Monday, amidst a backdrop of heightened vigilance prompted by the deadly protests on September 24.

The disturbances, which led to four deaths, have seen the imposition of a continuous curfew in Leh, now on its fifth day. Authorities enforced Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, banning gatherings exceeding five people and requiring prior approval for any form of procession or assembly, as security personnel stand ready to prevent new flare-ups.

Amid the violence, local demands for the implementation of Schedule VI of the Constitution are intensifying, with 44 arrests made, including that of Sonam Wangchuk, a key activist. Wangchuk, who concluded a hunger strike as violence erupted, faces accusations of inciting unrest and is detained under the NSA in Rajasthan. His detainment adds another layer to tensions, as local leaders, including JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, criticize past government actions and alleged betrayals since the abrogation of Article 370.