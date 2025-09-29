Left Menu

Indian REITs Association Joins Global REIT Alliance to Boost International Collaboration

The Indian REITs Association has become a member of the Global REIT Alliance, an international coalition aimed at promoting Real Estate Investment Trusts. The alliance, comprising 24 countries, was launched at the EPRA 2025 ReThink conference in Stockholm. It aims to unify REIT advocacy and facilitate knowledge-sharing.

  • India

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) has taken a significant step towards international collaboration by joining the Global REIT Alliance. This international coalition is focused on the promotion and advocacy of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

The Global REIT Alliance was officially launched at the European Public Real Estate Association's (EPRA) 2025 ReThink conference recently held in Stockholm, Sweden. The alliance currently comprises 24 countries and regions, all working together to create a unified voice for REIT advocacy while encouraging knowledge-sharing and standard-setting.

Preeti Chheda, a key member of the IRA's Executive Committee and the Chief Financial Officer of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, emphasized the platform's role in facilitating collaboration with the global REIT community. This partnership is expected to enhance market perspectives and collectively drive the global growth of REITs.

