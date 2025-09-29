The Future of AGOA: Navigating Trade Uncertainties

As the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) approaches its expiration deadline, apprehension grips the continent. AGOA, a trade agreement enacted in 2000 to enhance U.S.-Africa trade relations, is crucial for millions of jobs in Africa. With only a short extension rumored, uncertainty looms over the future of this significant economic lifeline.

Trade experts suggest that the end of AGOA could open doors for African nations to establish new, possibly more advantageous, trade deals. Bilateral agreements and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offer alternatives, albeit with inevitable challenges and time constraints.

In light of these changes, African countries are urged to leverage their abundant mineral resources, aiming to transition from raw material exporters to manufacturers. This shift may help mitigate risks linked to AGOA's uncertainty, fostering intra-continental trade and economic resilience.

