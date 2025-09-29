Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2026: A Celebration of Local Artistry

The much-anticipated Ahmedabad Shopping Festival is set to take place from December 5 to January 16, 2026. Supported by the State Government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the event will emphasize the promotion of indigenous products, a key focus aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded a meeting to fine-tune the festival's details, as revealed in an official release.

Key decisions from the meeting include enhancing the festival's scale and diversity. Plans were discussed to create themed markets and boost the festival's reputation as the largest shopping event in India. The discussions featured esteemed participants, including State Minister for Cooperation and Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma and several senior secretaries. The festival aims to boost local artisans by showcasing products with global appeal, ultimately attracting a vast array of visitors.

The proposed venue for the festival is the GMDC Grounds, where various themed zones, such as a Wedding Destination Zone, will be introduced. Additional attractions like traditional food stalls, heritage walks, and cultural performances are being planned to enrich visitors' experiences. The festival is designed to appeal to NRIs, NRGs, and international tourists, encouraging widespread participation. The meeting emphasized meticulous planning to ensure everything from vibrant lighting to robust transport and safety services. Feedback on last year's success—where 25 lakh visitors and 5112 participating shops reported high sales—was also presented to ensure continued success and expansion.

