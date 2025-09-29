President Murmu's Heartfelt Durga Puja Greetings

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to Indians worldwide on Durga Puja, emphasizing the festival's embodiment of cultural and spiritual values. Celebrations on the seventh day of Navratri, dedicated to Kaalratri, highlight the triumph over evil. The President urged respect towards women while praying for collective wisdom and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:50 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja, emphasizing the festival's deep cultural and spiritual significance. The President highlighted that Durga Puja epitomizes faith and heritage, serving as a spiritual path that inspires values of truth and justice.

As the seventh day of Navratri, known as Saptami, witnesses vibrant celebrations, devotees focus on the fierce form of the goddess, Kaalratri. This form is revered as the destroyer of evil and symbolizes the triumph of good over negative energies.

In her message, the President urged citizens to respect and uphold women's status in society, seeking Maa Durga's blessings for wisdom, courage, and prosperity for all. Durga Puja, or Durgotsava, commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur, a reminder of the fight against darkness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

