President Murmu's Heartfelt Durga Puja Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja, emphasizing the festival's deep cultural and spiritual significance. The President highlighted that Durga Puja epitomizes faith and heritage, serving as a spiritual path that inspires values of truth and justice.

As the seventh day of Navratri, known as Saptami, witnesses vibrant celebrations, devotees focus on the fierce form of the goddess, Kaalratri. This form is revered as the destroyer of evil and symbolizes the triumph of good over negative energies.

In her message, the President urged citizens to respect and uphold women's status in society, seeking Maa Durga's blessings for wisdom, courage, and prosperity for all. Durga Puja, or Durgotsava, commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur, a reminder of the fight against darkness.

(With inputs from agencies.)