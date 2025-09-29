Oil Workers' Strike Threatens Nigeria's Energy Stability

Nigerian government representatives will engage with the country's oil workers' union on Monday following a strike to protest mass firings at Africa's largest refinery. The walkout, initiated by the union, threatens to disrupt nationwide oil supply, underscoring the critical role of the sector in Nigeria's economy.

The union's call to halt services came after Dangote Refinery terminated 800 employees, a move they described as a violation of labor laws and international conventions. Union leader Lumumba Okugbawa, from PENGASSAN, confirmed the meeting aims to address these grievances amid fears of further economic impact.

Dangote Refinery defended the layoffs, citing concerns of sabotage and safety. The controversy surrounds its operations, vital for Nigeria's revenue, especially after the $20 billion refinery began production, reducing reliance on foreign fuel processing. Company spokespeople have yet to comment on the escalating tensions with the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)