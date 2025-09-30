Wall Street Climbs Amid Federal Uncertainty, AI Hopes

Wall Street indexes closed higher on Monday, driven by investor interest in heavyweight technology stocks despite the looming prospect of a U.S. government shutdown and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials. The Nasdaq led the gains, with technology providing the biggest lift to the S&P 500 as investors focused on artificial intelligence growth and anticipated rate cuts amid inflation concerns and labor market uncertainties.

A government funding standoff between Republicans and Democrats has raised the likelihood of a shutdown as the new fiscal year begins. However, investors remain optimistic, prioritizing recent positive economic indicators like housing market and consumer spending data over the potential shutdown. "Investors can look through the potential shutdown, as it will likely be resolved quickly," noted Lindsey Bell, chief strategist at 248 Ventures.

Despite the imminent threat of a shutdown potentially limiting gains and keeping trading volumes light, historical trends suggest limited impact on corporate results. Portfolio manager Burns McKinney observed, "Shutdowns don't significantly impact profitability, so investors tend to be forward-looking." Meanwhile, major industry sectors of the S&P 500 saw nine out of eleven sectors advance, with technology leading, powered by substantial gains in stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft.