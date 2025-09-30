Left Menu

Stellantis Halts Production Amid European Market Struggles

Stellantis is temporarily pausing operations at its French Mulhouse plant from October 27 to November 2. This decision affects around 2,000 employees and aims to address a challenging European market and manage inventory before year-end. Similar measures were announced for other plants in Poissy and Pomigliano.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:19 IST
Stellantis, the global automotive manufacturer, will suspend production at its Mulhouse plant in northeastern France from October 27 to November 2. This decision comes in response to a challenging European market and aims to optimize inventory levels as the year concludes.

The temporary halt will impact roughly 2,000 of the 4,700 employees stationed at the plant. The facility manufactures the Peugeot 308 and 408 models, in addition to the DS7. The company emphasized that these adjustments are necessary to align production rates with current demand.

Earlier, Stellantis announced plans to temporarily halt production at its Poissy plant near Paris and the Pomigliano plant near Naples, citing weak market demand as the reason for these measures. These pauses are expected to last up to three weeks.

