Maharashtra Faces 'Wet Drought' Crisis: Government Promises Aid Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains and floods have impacted approximately 60 lakh hectares in Maharashtra. While not declaring a 'wet drought', CM Devendra Fadnavis committed to drought-like aid. Relief disbursement processes are underway, and a formal policy will be announced soon to support affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:02 IST
Maharashtra faces a severe crisis as torrential rains and floods have damaged about 60 lakh hectares of land, leaving the government scrambling to provide aid to affected farmers. Despite calls from the opposition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has not declared a 'wet drought', citing its absence in the official manual.

The CM assured that the government would provide support equivalent to drought measures and has initiated the disbursal of Rs 2,215 crore covering crop losses for August. Damage assessments will conclude soon, which will guide the forthcoming comprehensive relief policy.

Agriculture in Maharashtra faces significant setbacks, with 40% of cultivated land impacted. Despite challenges, the state prioritizes aiding distressed farmers while delaying some infrastructure projects. Discussions with central authorities for additional relief funds are ongoing, even as criticism mounts over loan recovery pressures from banks.

