Nigeria's Energy Crisis: Union Strikes and Industry Standoff

Nigeria is facing a severe crisis in its oil sector following a nationwide strike by the country's oil workers union. The walkout, sparked by the dismissal of over 800 unionized employees at the Dangote Oil Refinery, has led to the closure of key oil regulatory and operational offices.

The privately-owned Dangote Oil Refinery, Africa's largest with a daily processing capacity of 650,000 barrels, claims the dismissals were part of a staff reorganization. Yet, the union sees them as punishment for unionizing. The disruption has already significantly impacted Nigeria's electricity output.

Efforts at mediation have so far failed, with talks set to continue. Meanwhile, the strike threatens to disrupt oil field operations and fuel delivery across West Africa, posing questions about labor rights and investor confidence in Nigeria's privatized oil sector.