Slowing Bank Credit Growth Highlights Economic Shifts

Bank credit to industry has decelerated, growing by 6.5% in August 2025 compared to 9.7% in the previous year, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest data.

The analysis, released on Tuesday, showcases a decline in the pace of credit expansion across various sectors, despite non-food bank credit witnessing a 9.9% year-on-year increase.

While segments like micro and small industries continued thriving, sectors such as agriculture, personal loans, and services experienced moderated growth, and credit to non-banking financial companies decelerated.

