Slowing Bank Credit Growth Highlights Economic Shifts
Bank credit to industry grew at a slower rate of 6.5% in August 2025 compared to 9.7% last year, as per RBI data. Credit to agriculture, personal loans, and services sector also moderated, while non-food bank credit rose 9.9% year-on-year. NBFC credit growth decelerated, but some sectors saw robust expansion.
Bank credit to industry has decelerated, growing by 6.5% in August 2025 compared to 9.7% in the previous year, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest data.
The analysis, released on Tuesday, showcases a decline in the pace of credit expansion across various sectors, despite non-food bank credit witnessing a 9.9% year-on-year increase.
While segments like micro and small industries continued thriving, sectors such as agriculture, personal loans, and services experienced moderated growth, and credit to non-banking financial companies decelerated.
