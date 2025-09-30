AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave

New Delhi's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) played host to the 15th Indian Management Conclave (IMC) in 2025, showcasing Artificial Intelligence's transformative power in management education, the Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday. Over two energetic days, attendees engaged in high-caliber plenaries alongside a prestigious international research conference, culminating in the much-anticipated IMC Awards.

Esteemed academics from IIT Delhi, INSEAD, and the University of Southampton, among other institutions, presented pioneering research on AI-driven pedagogy and its implications on ethics and employability in the burgeoning global management education landscape. The conclave concluded with accolades, including the IMC IRC Best Research Paper Award and distinguished recognition for notable alumni.

Valedictory speaker Rajesh Aggarwal, Special Secretary at the Department of Commerce and recipient of the IMC Distinguished Alumni Award, highlighted the event's relevance. He praised IIFT for instilling enduring values, spotlighting the AI theme as crucial for B-schools eager to redefine curricula and strengthen industry ties for future success.

Professor Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor of IIFT, welcomed attendees during an Inaugural Session, where Amit Agnihotri, Indian Management Conclave Founder & Chair, and Dr. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, set an aspirational tone. They advocated for robust AI integration to enhance competitive standing in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

The conclave wrapped up on September 26, with Chief Guest Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education, lauding IIFT's global impact. He extolled India's shift from global education recipient to exporter, buttressed by IIFT's Dubai expansion and LinkedIn's Top 50 Global MBA Program ranking, and pushed for AI's ethical incorporation across learning frameworks.