UPPCL Chairman Prioritizes Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festivals

UPPCL Chairman Ashish Goel has mandated that no power shutdowns occur until October 2, barring emergencies. He emphasized quick restoration and communication if shutdowns are unavoidable. Goel also called for addressing consumer complaints promptly, enhancing revenue recovery, reducing power theft, and rewarding top engineers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) Chairman Ashish Goel has issued a directive to all distribution companies halting power shutdowns until October 2, considering the upcoming festivals. This suspension is, however, contingent on there being no unavoidable circumstances.

During a review of discom operations, Goel highlighted the necessity of swift supply restoration and clear communication should power shutdowns be necessary. Furthermore, managing directors, chief engineers, and senior officials were tasked with ensuring continuous supply and addressing local faults without delay.

To boost revenue collection and minimize power theft, Goel instructed superintending engineers to conduct regular area inspections and executive engineers to perform daily reviews. He also promised rewards for top-performing engineers and emphasized the need for officers to be accessible and responsive to consumer complaints via helpline 1912.

(With inputs from agencies.)

