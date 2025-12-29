Unity in Diversity: The Role of Festivals in Viksit Bharat

On Monday, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of festivals in fostering unity and promoting inclusive growth, aligning with the Viksit Bharat vision. He highlighted Kerala's vibrant cultural heritage and emphasized the collaborative coexistence it inspires.

Speaking at the 'Trivandrum Fest 2025', organized by the South Kerala Diocese of the Church of South India in partnership with the Assembly of Christian Trust Services, the Vice-President lauded the Christian community's forward-looking approach to modernity and economic development.

The event was graced by prominent figures including Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, state minister M B Rajesh, and newly elected Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram V V Rajesh, alongside other dignitaries such as Rev. Dr. Thomas J Netto and Dr. T T Praveen.