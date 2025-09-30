Left Menu

Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is set to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons, emphasizing the theme 'Ageing with Dignity' under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Highlights include MoUs, inauguration of senior homes, and initiatives promoting inter-generational bonds.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is preparing a vibrant celebration for the International Day of Older Persons on October 1 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. This event aims to spotlight the welfare and dignity of senior citizens, highlighting society's role in their well-being.

This annual global observance is anchored in celebrating the vital contributions of older generations. Under the theme 'Ageing with Dignity,' this year's event is part of the broader Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Key events include signing MoUs with the Ministry of Defence and others, underpinning collaborative efforts toward the cause.

A significant portion of the celebration will be a virtual inauguration of five senior citizen homes across various Indian states. Additionally, new cultural initiatives, such as songs and games fostering inter-generational connections, will also be launched, marking a robust approach to supporting family values.

