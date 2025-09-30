Sebi Grants Extra Time for Retail Algo Trading Rollout

On Tuesday, India's capital markets regulator, Sebi, extended the deadline for the comprehensive rollout of the retail algorithmic trading framework, delaying the new schedule until April 2026. This adjustment allows for a phased implementation, ensuring that both the transition to the new system is seamless and brokers have adequate time to prepare.

The framework, initially set for release in August, was postponed to October. Following feedback from traders and algorithm vendors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) opted for this staggered approach.

Stock brokers have until October 31 to register at least one retail algorithmic product and one strategy with stock exchanges. By November 30, they must register algo products and strategies via APIs. Participation in a mock trading session is required by January 2026, with completion proof due. Failure to meet these deadlines will result in prohibitions on onboarding new clients by 2026.