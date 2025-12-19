Tragic Collapse: Six Dead in Nagpur Industrial Accident

In a tragic industrial accident, six individuals lost their lives following the collapse of a water tank at Avaada Electro Private Limited near Nagpur.

The incident took place around 9:30 AM at the solar panel manufacturing factory situated in the MIDC Butibori area.

While three of the victims died immediately under the rubble, the remaining three, despite being rushed to hospital, sadly succumbed to their injuries, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)