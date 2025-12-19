Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Six Dead in Nagpur Industrial Accident

A water tank collapsed at a solar panel manufacturing unit in Nagpur, leading to the death of six workers. The incident occurred at Avaada Electro Private Limited in the Butibori MIDC area. Initial reports indicate that three died on site, while three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic industrial accident, six individuals lost their lives following the collapse of a water tank at Avaada Electro Private Limited near Nagpur.

The incident took place around 9:30 AM at the solar panel manufacturing factory situated in the MIDC Butibori area.

While three of the victims died immediately under the rubble, the remaining three, despite being rushed to hospital, sadly succumbed to their injuries, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

