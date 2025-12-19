Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: Smoke Bomb Attack at Taipei Subway

A person released smoke bombs and attacked bystanders at a Taipei subway station, injuring several people, according to Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai. The attacker is suspected to have killed themselves, though motives remain unclear.

Updated: 19-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident at a Taipei subway station, smoke bombs were set off, resulting in injuries to several commuters. Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai addressed the issue on social media, confirming the attack and subsequent injuries.

This violent act was followed by the alleged suicide of the assailant, leaving authorities and the public grappling with unanswered questions regarding the motive.

While details remain sparse, the premier refrained from speculating further, urging the public to stay calm as investigations continue.

