Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Nine Workers Killed in Plant Collapse

In a tragic incident, nine workers were killed when a steel arch collapsed at a thermal power plant construction site in Chennai, southern India. The accident occurred at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project under construction.

J. Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and chairman of the plant's owner, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, confirmed the fatalities and mentioned one additional injury. The local development project was being contracted by BHEL.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences. Stalin noted the workers were from Assam, while Modi voiced his sadness over the incident.

