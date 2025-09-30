Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Nine Workers Killed in Plant Collapse

A devastating accident at a thermal power plant under construction in Chennai, India, claimed the lives of nine workers, all hailing from Assam. A steel arch collapse at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project marked the tragic incident. Officials and local leaders respond with sorrow and condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Nine Workers Killed in Plant Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, nine workers were killed when a steel arch collapsed at a thermal power plant construction site in Chennai, southern India. The accident occurred at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project under construction.

J. Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and chairman of the plant's owner, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, confirmed the fatalities and mentioned one additional injury. The local development project was being contracted by BHEL.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences. Stalin noted the workers were from Assam, while Modi voiced his sadness over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
2
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India
3
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus

Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under ...

 Switzerland
4
OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025