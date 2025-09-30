Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Initiates Comprehensive Relief for Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces significant relief measures for farmers and disaster victims, including halting loan recovery and distributing essential commodities. State funds are initially used for aid, with expected later reimbursement from the central government. Damage assessments are ongoing, with timely proposals underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:35 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Tuesday that the state cabinet has resolved to provide comprehensive relief measures for farmers and citizens impacted by recent disasters. The measures include directives to banks to halt loan recovery from affected farmers, ensuring immediate financial respite.

Fadnavis emphasized the government's steadfast support for flood victims, announcing the distribution of essentials such as wheat, rice, and pulses to affected families. The state will offer compensation for damages exceeding central government norms, like agricultural land erosion. Damage assessments are set to conclude within days, facilitating a swift proposal to the central authorities.

While awaiting central assistance, Maharashtra has already commenced aid using state funds, which will later be reimbursed. Despite demands to declare a drought, Fadnavis noted the absence of such a provision in the Disaster Management Manual. Earlier, Fadnavis reviewed the flood situation in Solapur and Beed, where thousands have been rescued and relief camps established, with support from the Akshaya Patra Foundation for meal distribution.

