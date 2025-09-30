Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

In a tragic incident at the Ennore Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers. The victims, primarily hailing from Assam, were involved in construction work being undertaken by BHEL.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families affected by the unfortunate event. He shared his condolences on social media and urged the state electricity minister, alongside TANGEDCO's chairman, to expedite relief efforts at the site.

Parallelly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his empathy, announcing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to local authorities.