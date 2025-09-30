Left Menu

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced ₹10 lakh compensation for families of victims after the Ennore Power Plant collapse killed nine workers. The victims, primarily from Assam, perished during construction by BHEL. PM Modi extended condolences and declared additional ex-gratia for the deceased and injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:46 IST
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse
MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Ennore Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers. The victims, primarily hailing from Assam, were involved in construction work being undertaken by BHEL.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families affected by the unfortunate event. He shared his condolences on social media and urged the state electricity minister, alongside TANGEDCO's chairman, to expedite relief efforts at the site.

Parallelly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his empathy, announcing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to local authorities.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

 Global
2
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India
3
Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and Consumer Confidence

Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and ...

 Global
4
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025