Left Menu

White House Restores Key Advisory Board for Nuclear Workers' Health Claims

The White House has reinstated an advisory board essential to approving medical claims of nuclear weapons workers with high radiation exposure. The decision, part of an executive order, allows the board to continue operating until September 2027, offering relief to thousands whose compensation claims were stalled after a suspension earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:19 IST
White House Restores Key Advisory Board for Nuclear Workers' Health Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House announced the restoration of an advisory board crucial for the approval of medical claims by nuclear weapons workers exposed to high levels of radiation. The board had been suspended by the Department of Health and Human Services in January.

Eligible workers at nuclear sites managed by the U.S. Department of Energy and Defense can receive a $150,000 lump-sum payment and medical insurance if they prove their cancer diagnoses resulted from high radiation exposure. The restoration forms part of a White House executive order that extends the activities of multiple federal advisory committees, including the HHS Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health, until at least September 30, 2027.

Thousands of workers who contributed to the U.S. nuclear arsenal had their claims stalled following the board's suspension. The reinstatement has brought relief to these individuals, including Debbie Jordan, a pancreatic cancer survivor whose claim was delayed. Several congressional staffers had urged the White House to restore the board, a move benefitting over 700,000 individuals employed in the U.S. nuclear weapons complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India
2
Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and Consumer Confidence

Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and ...

 Global
3
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
4
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025