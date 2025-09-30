White House Restores Key Advisory Board for Nuclear Workers' Health Claims

The White House announced the restoration of an advisory board crucial for the approval of medical claims by nuclear weapons workers exposed to high levels of radiation. The board had been suspended by the Department of Health and Human Services in January.

Eligible workers at nuclear sites managed by the U.S. Department of Energy and Defense can receive a $150,000 lump-sum payment and medical insurance if they prove their cancer diagnoses resulted from high radiation exposure. The restoration forms part of a White House executive order that extends the activities of multiple federal advisory committees, including the HHS Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health, until at least September 30, 2027.

Thousands of workers who contributed to the U.S. nuclear arsenal had their claims stalled following the board's suspension. The reinstatement has brought relief to these individuals, including Debbie Jordan, a pancreatic cancer survivor whose claim was delayed. Several congressional staffers had urged the White House to restore the board, a move benefitting over 700,000 individuals employed in the U.S. nuclear weapons complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)