Restoration of Financial Powers to Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has restored the authority of Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor to oversee projects up to Rs 100 crore. This authority falls under the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2024, which apply to union territories lacking legislatures.

An official statement from the ministry confirmed the approval of powers to lieutenant governors and administrators in territories such as Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and others. These powers mandate consultation with the finance secretary and adherence to budgetary limits.

The changes follow the retraction of powers from the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor last month and emphasize the importance of project evaluation. Approved proposals must be reported quarterly to the Ministry of Expenditure, ensuring transparency and accountability.