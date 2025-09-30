MHA Tightens Renewal Deadlines for NGOs Under FCRA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a new directive to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010. NGOs are now required to submit renewal applications for their registration no later than four months prior to expiry. This move is aimed at improving the efficiency of the registration renewal process.

According to the advisory issued by the ministry, associations must comply with Section 16 of the FCRA, 2010 and Rule 12 of the FCRA Rules, 2011. These regulations stipulate that renewal applications should be filed within six months before the certificate's expiration. The renewal applications must be submitted electronically in Form FC-3C, accompanied by affidavits in the required format.

The ministry highlighted that numerous organisations have historically filed for renewal less than 90 days before their certificates expired. Such delays complicate the scrutiny process and hinder the acquisition of necessary security clearances. This often results in certificates expiring before they can be renewed, subsequently halting the inflow and use of foreign contributions, and disrupting ongoing programs. The MHA's directive seeks to prevent such occurrences by ensuring NGOs adhere strictly to the specified timelines.

