Colombia's Central Bank: Holding Steady Amid Fiscal Challenges

Colombia's central bank has opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 9.25%, reflecting market expectations amid mounting inflationary pressures and a challenging fiscal outlook.

The decision, endorsed by the majority of the central bank's seven board members, comes as the country grapples with stronger economic data that complicates monetary policy.

In a recent poll of analysts by Reuters, the consensus was clear: most expect the interest rate to hold steady for the remainder of the year, with only one predicting a cut in the near future.

