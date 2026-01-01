Iran's Unrest: Inflation Fuels Protests and Violence

Overnight violence in Iran has resulted in several deaths, as nationwide protests triggered by soaring inflation intensify. Reports from Iranian media and rights groups detail clashes in multiple regions, including Lordegan and Isfahan, marking the largest demonstrations in three years.

The unrest surged as shopkeepers protested against the government's mismanagement of an economic crisis marked by a currency devaluation and sharp price hikes. Casualties have been reported by the semi-official Fars news agency and rights group Hengaw.

These protests come at a pivotal time for Iran's leadership, grappling with severe inflation driven by Western sanctions and recent regional conflicts. The government has proposed dialogue with trade representatives, amid a security crackdown on demonstrations.

