Unrest in Iran Escalates Amid Inflation Protests: A Nation in Turmoil

Iran is experiencing significant unrest as protests against high inflation have erupted across the country, resulting in the death of a paramilitary Basij member, Amirhossam Khodayari Fard. This marks the most severe unrest since protests three years ago.

Tensions have risen as shopkeepers have taken to the streets over inflation and currency issues, challenging Iran's clerical rulers amid crippling Western sanctions. The Iranian government has proposed dialogue with union representatives, yet security forces remain a strong presence, resulting in numerous arrests and clashes.

Critics continue to highlight economic hardships, with inflation soaring to 42.5% and the rial losing half its value against the dollar in 2025. Despite a holiday declared over cold weather, protests persist, emphasizing struggles within Iran's socioeconomic landscape.