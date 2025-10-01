Tragedy Strikes: Nine Workers Dead in Ennore Power Station Accident

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister S.S. Sivashankar, accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, J. Radhakrishnan, visited Stanley Government Hospital on Wednesday. They met a worker injured at the Ennore Thermal Power Project site, near Ponneri, Chennai, and paid respects to the nine deceased workers from Assam.

The accident occurred during roofing work at a coal storage warehouse when a steel arch collapsed. Minister Sivashankar expressed condolences and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's family. The government also vowed a comprehensive safety review of the site. The workers' bodies remain at Stanley Hospital for post-mortem before being sent to Assam.

BHEL, responsible for the project, is arranging air transportation for the bodies to Assam. The investigation into the accident's cause is ongoing, with officials, including TANGEDCO Chairman Radhakrishnan, visiting the crash site. The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for stricter safety measures in construction projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)