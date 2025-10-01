British Housing Market Surges Slightly Above Expectations
British house prices rose by 0.5% in September, surpassing economist predictions. Nationwide Building Society reports a 2.2% yearly increase compared to the previous year's 2.1%. Economists forecasted a 0.2% monthly and a 1.8% yearly rise, indicating a stronger housing market than anticipated.
House prices in Britain experienced a slight uptick in September, growing by 0.5% following a 0.1% decline in August, according to the Nationwide Building Society.
The figures reveal that house prices in September saw a 2.2% year-on-year increase, up from a 2.1% annual rise the previous month.
This growth outpaced economists' forecasts, who had anticipated a 0.2% monthly rise and a 1.8% annual increase, underscoring the housing market's resilience.
