Left Menu

The Stubborn Dominance of the US Dollar in the Hyperactive Global Forex Market

Despite reports of its decline, the US dollar maintains its dominance in global currency markets, with 89% of trades involving the currency. April saw record trading volumes due to market volatility, yet the dollar's position remains largely unchanged from 1989. Emerging economies are keen to challenge this dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bruce | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:27 IST
The Stubborn Dominance of the US Dollar in the Hyperactive Global Forex Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Reports surrounding the demise of the US dollar's global dominance have been proven premature, with recent data showing it still held sway in April's bustling currency markets. According to a survey by the Bank for International Settlements, foreign exchange markets saw transactions reach an unprecedented USD 10 trillion daily.

This massive volume largely stems from speculative and financial transactions, with only about 1% tied directly to global trade. In April, market turbulence, partly due to former President Trump's economic policies, spurred dramatic increases in these transactions, reaching 28% higher than April 2022 levels.

Despite an ongoing narrative of challenge from emerging BRICS nations, the US dollar continues to feature prominently in 89% of trades—a minor shift from 90% in 1989. Nevertheless, changes in global currency reserve holdings suggest emerging powers' appetite for diversification beyond the traditional greenback.

TRENDING

1
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

 India
2
Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic Steps

Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic...

 India
3
Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

 Global
4
Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

 Tuvalu

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025