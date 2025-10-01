The Stubborn Dominance of the US Dollar in the Hyperactive Global Forex Market

Reports surrounding the demise of the US dollar's global dominance have been proven premature, with recent data showing it still held sway in April's bustling currency markets. According to a survey by the Bank for International Settlements, foreign exchange markets saw transactions reach an unprecedented USD 10 trillion daily.

This massive volume largely stems from speculative and financial transactions, with only about 1% tied directly to global trade. In April, market turbulence, partly due to former President Trump's economic policies, spurred dramatic increases in these transactions, reaching 28% higher than April 2022 levels.

Despite an ongoing narrative of challenge from emerging BRICS nations, the US dollar continues to feature prominently in 89% of trades—a minor shift from 90% in 1989. Nevertheless, changes in global currency reserve holdings suggest emerging powers' appetite for diversification beyond the traditional greenback.