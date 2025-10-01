IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

In a remarkable financial performance, state-owned IREDA has sanctioned loans worth Rs 33,148 crore in April-September FY26, marking an 86 per cent increase compared to Rs 17,860 crore in the same period last year.

The firm's loan disbursements have also seen a robust 54 per cent growth, reaching Rs 15,043 crore, a significant rise from Rs 9,787 crore in the first half of FY 2024-25.

With an outstanding loan book of Rs 84,445 crore as of September 30, 2025, which reflects a 31 per cent jump, IREDA is keen to sustain this momentum. CMD Pradip Kumar Das emphasized the agency's commitment to bolstering clean energy projects, supporting India's green energy ambitions.

