IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

State-owned IREDA has reported an impressive surge in its loan sanctions, rising 86% to Rs 33,148 crore in the first half of FY26. The company also witnessed a 54% increase in loan disbursements. IREDA continues to support India's renewable energy projects, aligning with the nation's green energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:10 IST
In a remarkable financial performance, state-owned IREDA has sanctioned loans worth Rs 33,148 crore in April-September FY26, marking an 86 per cent increase compared to Rs 17,860 crore in the same period last year.

The firm's loan disbursements have also seen a robust 54 per cent growth, reaching Rs 15,043 crore, a significant rise from Rs 9,787 crore in the first half of FY 2024-25.

With an outstanding loan book of Rs 84,445 crore as of September 30, 2025, which reflects a 31 per cent jump, IREDA is keen to sustain this momentum. CMD Pradip Kumar Das emphasized the agency's commitment to bolstering clean energy projects, supporting India's green energy ambitions.

