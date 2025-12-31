Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy has announced the operationalization of a total of 307.4 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat, set to commence on January 1, 2026. This expansion increases the company's total renewable generation capacity to 17,237.2 MW. The new projects include solar and hybrid energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) reported on Wednesday the operational launch of 307.4 MW in power projects at Khavda, Gujarat, scheduled to start generating power by January 1, 2026.

This development raises AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity to 17,237.2 MW, as stated in a recent regulatory filing. The company is preparing these facilities to commence operations based on all necessary clearances.

Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five Ltd inaugurated a 126 MW hybrid project, alongside a 75 MW solar unit by Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Ltd, and a 50 MW hybrid by Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B Ltd.

