Empowering Women: UP's Strides in Safety and Self-Reliance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights Uttar Pradesh's initiatives on women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance during Mahanavami and Vijayadashami. He praises programs like Mission Shakti and schemes ensuring women's welfare. The state boasts one of the lowest crime rates against women, emphasizing the significance of female empowerment in society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Wednesday that Uttar Pradesh is setting a noteworthy example with various programs aimed at ensuring the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women. On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami, he extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh while underscoring the irreplaceable role of women in the world.

Inspired by the tradition of worshipping Goddess Durga, the state government is actively working to secure women's rights and empowerment. Despite being India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh currently records among the lowest crime rates against women while excelling in punishments and convictions, Adityanath noted during a media address at Gorakhnath Temple.

Adityanath stressed the cultural and spiritual significance of Navratri, highlighting programs like Mission Shakti, which promotes women's safety and self-reliance, and several welfare initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Kanya Sumangala. He welcomed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act for enhancing women's representation in democratic institutions and detailed impactful socio-economic measures benefiting women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

