Left Menu

Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

Pakistan repaid its USD 500 million Eurobond promptly, showcasing its commitment to financial discipline. This development signals improved external buffers, rising investor confidence, and stronger economic fundamentals. The debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen, and Pakistan is poised for more competitive market access and a sustainable debt profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:53 IST
Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has successfully repaid its USD 500 million Eurobond, signaling a steadfast commitment to financial discipline, according to senior officials.

Issued in 2015 and maturing in 2025, the repayment underscores improved financial liquidity and elevated investor confidence, with bonds trading at a premium.

Indicators such as a reduced debt-to-GDP ratio and a decline in external debt share highlight Pakistan's more resilient financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi vs Rijiju: Pre-Matric Scholarship Debate Intensifies

Owaisi vs Rijiju: Pre-Matric Scholarship Debate Intensifies

 India
2
France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

France Probes Mystery Oil Tanker Linked to Russian 'Shadow Fleet'

 Global
3
Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets

 Denmark
4
Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

Elevated Corridor to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025