Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

Pakistan has successfully repaid its USD 500 million Eurobond, signaling a steadfast commitment to financial discipline, according to senior officials.

Issued in 2015 and maturing in 2025, the repayment underscores improved financial liquidity and elevated investor confidence, with bonds trading at a premium.

Indicators such as a reduced debt-to-GDP ratio and a decline in external debt share highlight Pakistan's more resilient financial outlook.

