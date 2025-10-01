Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment
Pakistan repaid its USD 500 million Eurobond promptly, showcasing its commitment to financial discipline. This development signals improved external buffers, rising investor confidence, and stronger economic fundamentals. The debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen, and Pakistan is poised for more competitive market access and a sustainable debt profile.
Pakistan has successfully repaid its USD 500 million Eurobond, signaling a steadfast commitment to financial discipline, according to senior officials.
Issued in 2015 and maturing in 2025, the repayment underscores improved financial liquidity and elevated investor confidence, with bonds trading at a premium.
Indicators such as a reduced debt-to-GDP ratio and a decline in external debt share highlight Pakistan's more resilient financial outlook.
